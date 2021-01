Heavy rain will develop in the South East tonight and spread over the region on Saturday.

A yellow rainfall warning is in place for Wexford and Wicklow from 3 o’clock tonight until 3pm tomorrow afternoon

Met Eireann are warning of accumulations of up to 40mm in some places.

There may be sleet and snow on higher ground with lowest temperatures of 3 to 4 degrees.

It will be quite windy also with fresh to strong and gusty easterly winds.

