REGISTERED NURSES COULD FILL THE GAP LEFT BY COVID HIT HEALTHCARE WORKERS – MCDONALD

There are other options for the HSE to deal with growing coronavirus numbers in hospital instead of bringing potentially sick people back to work.

That’s the view of Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald.

Healthcare workers, who are deemed close contacts of someone with Covid 19, are being called back to work if they have no symptoms.

Hospitals are under massive pressure with a record number of people being treated for Covid 19.

Currently there are 39 patients being treated in Wexford General Hospital.

8 patients are in ICU which is working over capacity today.

The leader of the opposition McDonald says she has heard from registered nurses who are ready to go when called upon to deal with staffing issues:

