REMOTE WORKING NEEDS TO WORK FOR EVERYONE – JUNIOR BUSINESS MINISTER

Remote working needs to be a positive for everyone if it’s going to work in the long term.

That’s the view of the Junior Business Minister Damien English who says the government doesn’t want people spending all of their time commuting.

Remote working became a reality for a lot of people during the many lockdown’s caused by Covid 19 but the government are putting plans in place to give workers to right to demand work from home.

Speaking on the Morning Mix, the Fine Gael TD says a solution has to be found that will be acceptable to employees and business owners:

