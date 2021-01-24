ROSSLARE EUROPORT OWNERSHIP ISSUES TO BE EXAMINED BY THE GOVERNMENT

Government officials say they are going to look at the ownership issue at Rosslare Europort in a bid to increase it’s productivity.

The port is part of the Fishguard and Rosslare Railways and Harbour Company which is a 19th century venture established by the British Government.

The number of ferry services running between Wexford and the mainland of Europe has trebled in the last 12 months as hauliers look to avoid the British landbridge due to Brexit.

The Department of Transport have given a commitment to examine what steps need to be taken to ensure the full ownership of the port returns to Irish hands

