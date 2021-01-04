SCHOOLS REOPENING TO BE DISCUSSED AT CABINET

The reopening of schools on Monday is expected to be discussed when the Cabinet Sub-committee on Covid 19 meets tomorrow.

The three party leaders along with the Health, Finance and Public Expenditure Ministers will attend as well as senior health officials.

The meeting will take place as pressure on the health system increases amid rising coronavirus case numbers.

The Department of Education earlier said it fully intends to reopen schools on the 11th of January.

Some teachers don’t think it’s safe for schools to reopen on Monday.

