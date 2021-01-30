SECOND COVID TESTING CENTRE FOR HAULIERS TO OPEN NEXT WEEK

The Covid 19 testing centre for hauliers heading to France at Holmestown will not now open until next week.

There had been reports earlier that the second testing centre in Wexford was operational however there are now some further delays.

Wexford County Council say they are hopeful the centre will be up and running by Monday if everything goes to plan over the weekend.

It’ll the second testing centre in the county after the opening of a centre at Ballyellen near Gorey earlier this week.

Truck drivers heading from Rosslare Europort are required to produce a negative test before heading to the continent as per French government rules.

