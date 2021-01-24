SER SPORTS HOUR SATURDAY 23RD JANUARY

On Saturday’s Sports Hour we started our build up to one of the biggest races in the South East as Gowran Park gets ready for an unusual running of the Goff’s Thyestes Chase.

Course manager and Wexford man Eddie Scally joined us to look ahead at the big names who are running this year, talked about how much they’ll miss the fans and about the greatness of Willie Mullins who’s going for 3 in a row on Thursday.

We also caught up with Ciara Tomkins of Bluezone Fitness in Craanford.

Ciara recently qualified as a personal trainer and described the realities of the job when everyone is doing their fitness work at home.

The Gorey woman also regaled us with her tale of completing 100,000 steps in one day and what’s next for her beloved Gorey Rugby Club.

And we also broadcast a chat between our man Alan Corcoran and Davy Fitzgerald from during the week when they looked at online bullying, staying well in the latest lockdown and Ireland’s Fittest Family.

