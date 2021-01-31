SER SPORTS HOUR SATURDAY 30TH JANUARY

In Saturday’s Sports Hour, we started our build up to the Six Nations which is due to return next weekend.

Irish rugby legend Gordon D’Arcy joined us on the show to look at Andy Farrell’s squad announcement, Tadhg Furlong’s return and the issue of Jonathan Sexton’s successor.

We got a great reaction to his chat with us before Christmas when he told us about his latest children’s book Gordon’s Game: Blue Thunder and I started by asking him how the book sales are going.

In part two of our chat with Leinster rugby legend Gordon D’Arcy, the Ferns man said while he was watching the big derby last weekend in Thomand park, he was struck by the difference that crowds would have made in Limerick.

So I asked him, what sort of Six Nations are we looking ahead to since there won’t be the Irish army in the stands.

We also heard from Jessie O’Connor of Slaney Olympic who is running a marathon every weekend of 2021 for charity.

The Glenbrien man told us why he decided to get involved, how much his club has supported him from afar and the impact that Ray D’Arcy has had on his running life.



