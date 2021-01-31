SER SPORTS HOUR SUNDAY 31ST JANUARY

On Sunday’s Sports Hour we heard from Joe Fortune who will work as a selector with the Wexford Under 20 hurlers with James Sheil this coming season.

The Shamrock’s man has spent the last few years working with Dublin underage teams as well as winning a Senior Hurling title with Ballyboden St Endas, he’ll bring some new ideas and pedigree to the side.

We also caught up with former Wexford FC man Darragh O’Connor who is making a name for himself in Leicester City as part of their under 23s.

His star was rising before a recent injury set him back but he’s already trained with the first team and almost certainly making an impression on senior boss Brendan Rodgers.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday evening from 6-7pm.

Joe Fortune on role with the Wexford Under 20 hurlers:

Darragh O’Connor on the Leicester City Under 23s:

