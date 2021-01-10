SER SPORTS HOUR SUNDAY JANUARY 10TH

On Sunday’s South East Radio Sports Hour we spoke to 5 timer Daryl Jacob about his wonderful day in Wincanton.

The Wexford jockey looked back on what’s been a long and successful career over in England where he’s won over €5.2 million in prize money over the years.

We also caught up with Irish Independent columnist Vincent Hogan who cast his eye on the upcoming GAA year and told us about what needs to be done to ensure the county and club players are given a fair shout in 2021.

Vincent also told Liam Spratt that the Six Nations could be in bother this year as Covid rears it’s ugly head once again.

And potentially the Greatest Athlete of All time James Kehoe of Boley looked back on his career in the unusual sport of Tug of War.

A founding member of the famous club in South Wexford, James has been nominated as one of the finest to ever grace the World Games.

A public vote will decide the winner and you can find out more information here:

Daryl Jacob on his 3275-1 five timer in Wincanton:

Vincent Hogan on the GAA in 2021:

James Kehoe the GOAT of Tug of War:

