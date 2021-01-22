SOLSON FAMILY THANK THE PUBLIC FOR THEIR SUPPORT AFTER THE DEATH OF POPULAR NURSE

The family of Wexford healthcare worker Solson Saviour have thanked the public for their support in this very tough period.

The 34 year old nurse had been working at Ros Aoibhinn nursing home in Bunclody before dying of Covid 19 on Sunday.

Tributes were paid to him following his death and he was described at his funeral mass as “a very kind and gentle nurse who was always smiling”.

VINU KAIPAILLY is a family friend and says the local community rallied around the Saviours when they needed it most:

