SPECIAL NEEDS PRIMARY STUDENTS TO RETURN TO SCHOOL NEXT WEEK

News Desk News

Special schools and special needs students in primary schools will be able to return to classrooms from next week.

Special students will be able to access in-person education on a phased basis from Thursday January 21st.

This will also apply to children who are not in a special class but have significant additional needs.

Discussions are still underway in relation to secondary school students.

Wexford Senator Malcolm Byrne says it’s a positive development and it is safe for children with special needs to return to school:

Advertisement

More News