SUPPORTS FOR LIVESTREAMING WOULD BE HUGE FOR NEW ARTISTS – HALLIE

A Wexford musician is looking for more support for people who work in the arts now that an end is in sight for the pandemic.

Hayley O’Leary who goes by the stage name Hallie, has released new music, the single ‘Waves’ online this month but has very few avenues to get it out to her fans.

The singer songwriter from Murrintown says there have been grants available to artists but the amount of applicants means you’re not guaranteed any money.

She’s hoping a deal can be struck with music venues in Wexford and beyond which will allow livestream concerts to take place supporting both the artist and the venue:

