TEACHING UNIONS AND OIREACHTAS COMMITTEE DISAGREE ON SCHOOLS REOPENING

The Education Minister has met with teaching unions after deciding not to bring leaving cert and special needs students back to school next week.

Unions were against in class learning from Monday, however the ASTI says if the covid case numbers decrease significantly it would be willing to review it’s position.

Meanwhile It has emerged that members of the Oireactas Education Committee at their meeting this week were in agreement that schools should remain open

Committee Chairperson Wexford TD Paul Kehoe says while he has great respect for teachers other essential workers have to go to work

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email