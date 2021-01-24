TEMPERATURES COULD DROP TO -5 DEGREES IN PARTS OVERNIGHT

Met Eireann’s warning temperatures could dip to as low as minus 5 in places overnight after today’s snow showers.

A Status Yellow Low Temperature alert comes into effect at 7 this evening, and is to remain in place until 10am tomorrow.

Continued care is advised around Clifden and on the N59 between there and Maam Cross in County Galway after snowfall last night.

Icy conditions are still affecting Waterford city, Tramore and surrounding areas of the county, as well as some routes in nearby South Kilkenny.

AA Roadwatch Deputy Editor, Lauren Beehan, says some areas should be avoided:

