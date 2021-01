The proposed new second level school for Gorey is progressing well and a site should be chosen very shortly.

That’s the view of Fianna Fail Senator Malcolm Byrne who says a number of options are being assessed.

While a site still has to be picked, the Department of Education say temporary school buildings will be in place for September.

The Gorey representative says once the location has been chosen, construction will start right away:

