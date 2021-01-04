The Co-Founder Of Whitford House Hotel Has Died

One of the founders of the Whitford House Hotel in Wexford Town has died.

Kathleen (Kay) Whitty passed away yesterday at the age of 78. Mrs. Whitty was born in Gurteenminogue, Murrintown in 1942 to Thomas and Elizabeth Radford.

She co-founded Whitford House Hotel as a Bed and Breakfast at the age of 22 with her late husband Jim.

Kathleen and Jim developed the business over the years and created one of the leading family run hotels in the country.

Whitford House Hotel has secured many prestigious hospitality awards over the years. Mrs. Whitty was known for always interacting with customers with a friendly smile and warm welcome.

Kathleen Whitty is survived by her four children – James, Eilish, Gerard and Rónán – her seven grandchildren and extended family.

She will be laid to rest following a private family funeral tomorrow.

