TRAVELLERS URGED TO FOLLOW PUBLIC HEALTH GUIDELINES IN RELATION TO FUNERALS

A leading organisation fighting for Travellers rights has appealed to members of the community to be responsible when it comes to dealing with Covid 19

Pavee Point say that while the majority are following the rules, there is a significant minority who are not adhering to the public health guidelines.

It comes as fears grow around a number of traveller funerals in the country which often see large numbers attend despite current restrictions on crowd sizes.

Martin Collins is co director of Pavee Point and has appealed to travellers to take this disease seriously:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email