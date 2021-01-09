VIRUS CASES STILL A CONCERN IN WEXFORD AS COVID RATE INCREASES AGAIN

131 cases of Coronavirus were recorded in County Wexford last night

Wexford now has the 13th highest 14 day incidence rate in the country at 946.4, slightly below Waterford’s rate of 958 per 100 thousand.

1,417 cases of Covid 19 have been recorded here over the past 2 weeks.

There are now 25 people hospitalised with Covid 19 at Wexford General Hospital according to the latest figures available to South East Radio.

As of 8pm last night, 5 cases were recorded in the ICU.

Nationwide, 1,285 confirmed cases are in hospitals around the country, with 119 patients receiving treatment in ICU.

