Gardai say they won’t comment after reports that a Wexford couple were involved in a car chase in County Kilkenny.

It’s believed a man and a woman from Kilmuckridge were involved in a row over wearing a mask in a shop in Graiguenamanagh.

Reports say the Gardai were then called and a chase ensued before the car was apprehended several miles outside the town.

The couple were issued fines for driving outside their 5km travel zone, not wearing masks and for not having their car tax up to date.

