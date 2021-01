A Wexford Independent TD is calling on the Government to introduce rapid testing for Covid 19 at the country’s ports – including Rosslare Europort.

Verona Murphy is concerned the food supply chain could be disrupted if a ship is forced to quarantine for 14 days.

She says an incident took place before Christmas with a vessel being quarantined off the coast of Holyhead which resulted in reduced capacity on some routes.

Verona Murphy says now is the time to act and all passengers should be tested.

