WEXFORD TRAINERS HIT HARD BY POINT TO POINT SUSPENSION

Wexford horse trainers have been dealt a blow this weekend as point to point racing has now been suspended thanks to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Local handlers were gearing up for the Ballycrystal fixture on Sunday, the first major meeting in the county this year but that has now been postponed.

Point to point and horse racing were seen as safe sports throughout level 5 Covid restrictions in the past with meetings taking place behind closed doors.

However, The Department of Agriculture indicated that point-to-point racing would not be included in the category of professional and elite sports permitted to continue behind closed doors.

Tomorrow’s jumps card at Fairyhouse is still scheduled to go ahead as normal.

