There were 15 cases of Covid 19 recorded in County Wexford last night.

The 14 day incidence rate is now 183.7, still the 16th highest rate in the country.

Nationally there were 26 additional deaths and 988 new cases.

There are 10 people hospitalised with the virus at Wexford General with 3 in the ICU.

