Two men have been arrested following a 66,000 euro drug seizure in Co Wexford.

Gardaí from the Wexford Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search of a house in the Kilmuckbridge area of Enniscorthy yesterday.

Amphetamine and cannabis was discovered.

Two men, aged in their early 40s and late teens, were arrested and are being held at Wexford Garda Station.

