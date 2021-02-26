276 COVID FINES GIVEN OUT TO WEXFORD PEOPLE FOR RESTRICTION BREACHES

276 fines have been handed out in Wexford for Covid 19 breaches.

Over 9,800 fines have been handed out overall by Gardai nationwide.

7,566 fines of 100-euro have been issued for non-essential travel, while 341 people have been given penalties of 500-euro for non-essential journeys to the airport.

277 people have been fined for organising a house-party, while over 1,100 people have been fined for attending a party.

The southern region, which covers Cork, Kerry, Clare, Limerick, and Tipperary, has seen the highest number of penalties at 3,038, while 2,403 have been issued in Dublin.

