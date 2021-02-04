4 TO BE CHARGED IN RELATION TO GOLF GATE DINNER IN AUGUST

Gardaí have confirmed they’re seeking to prosecute four people in relation to the organisation of last year’s Golfgate dinner in Co. Galway.

Two politicians are among the group that will be summonsed before the District Court facing allegations of organising the event.

It’s understood they are Galway West independent TD Noel Grealish, then-captain of Oireachtas Golf Society, and its president ex-FF TD Donie Cassidy.

The other two people to be charged are not public figures.

The prosecutions relate to the organisation of the event which saw a dinner attended by more than 80 people.

The maximum penalties for breaches of the laws around public gatherings during COVID are a 2,500 euro fine or up to six months in prison.

