AMATEUR THEATRE GROUPS WORRY FOR YOUNG MEMBERS AS LOCKDOWN CONTINUES

It could be nearly 3 years before local amateur theatre groups get back on stage unless the arts sector is protected from Covid restrictions.

Many groups around the country are struggling to maintain interest, particularly among young people, with no return in sight for indoor events such as stage shows or concerts.

Oyster Lane Theatre Group in Wexford Town are hoping to put on a performance of the Sound of Music by the end of 2021 but that’s dependent on lockdown being eased soon.

Chairperson of the society Brandon Cogley says if they don’t get back to doing what they love, the kids might drift away from acting and singing:

