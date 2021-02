Wexford County Council has joined with the Gardaí and the HSE to reiterate basic messages on preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking as one in a special appeal this evening , the three principal agencies say the Covid 19 incident rate in Co. Wexford in the first month of 2021 has been very worrying and remains a matter of serious concern.

Chairman of Wexford County Council Ger Carthy says the basics remain the same keep your distance, wear a mask and wash your hands

[CLIP]

