BETTYVILLE TO HOST ADDITIONAL NATIONAL HUNT MEETING FOR P2P RUNNERS

An additional National Hunt meeting will be held in Wexford next month to address the very high demand for opportunities to run in maiden hurdles.

The racecard on the 20th of March will be the second of the year for Bettyville with no traditional St Patrick’s Day meeting scheduled for 2021.

The meeting will be for horses eligible to run in Point-to-Points and holders of a Point to Point Handlers Permit may enter and run horses at this fixture.

That will be a relief for the point to point industry in the county which won’t be able to return to their racing until April 5th at least.

Wexford trainer Colin Bowe has warned previously that there will serious consequences for the racing business if supports aren’t provided for trainers and yards.

Other additional fixtures are scheduled for Fairyhouse (March 5), Punchestown (March 15), Navan (March 22) and Tipperary (March 24).

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email