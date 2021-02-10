BUSINESS CASE STUDY ON WEXFORD/WATERFORD RAIL LINE SUBMITTED TO NDP

A Wexford/Waterford Rail Line could accommodate up to 575 thousand trips annually if it was put back into commission.

That’s one of the key findings in a Business Case Study which has been submitted to the National Development Plan by the group South East on Track.

According to the group, currently, just 0.7% of people living and working in Wexford use public transport, while the figure jumps to 3% of Waterford City commuters.

The report states that the activation costs could run anywhere from €29 million euro to €72 million but would be well worth the money with a South East Technological University on the way and a growing Rosslare Europort.

