CAS CASE DROPPED OVER WEXFORDFC INELIGIBLE PLAYER

A long running dispute surrounding the eligibility of a Wexford FC striker seems to have come to a resolution.

The Ferrycarrig club signed Ola Adeyemo last summer but issues were discovered with his registration which lead the FAI to find the club guilty of fielding an ineligible player in 4 matches.

As a result, the club were docked 4 points much to the annoyance of Cabinteely FC who attempted to bring their objections to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.

Their issue arose as Wexford and Cabinteely played out a 0-0 draw which Adeyemo featured in.

It was announced this afternoon that the FAI and Cabinteely FC have come to an agreement which will see the CAS case dropped and the FAI will work with all the clubs to review processes accordingly.

