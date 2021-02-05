CHILDCARE GROUPS CALL FOR MORE PAY AS PART OF VIRTUAL DAY OF ACTION

Childcare groups have called for more pay at today’s Virtual Day of Action.

‘Together for Early Years’ has organised the event online as mass gatherings are not permitted under the current lockdown restrictions.

It represents a number of childcare groups who wore red from 1 o’clock this afternoon.

Speaking to South East Radio News, Early Years Educator and member of Wexford Big Start Allison Hallaghan said the Government needs to make things right in the childcare sector by providing proper conditions and pay:

