CLARITY NEEDED FOR OVER 70’S ON VACCINE ROLLOUT

Wexford Independent TD Verona Murphy is calling on the Government to provide clarity on the vaccine rollout for people over 70

The call comes following news that administration of the vaccine is facing new logistical challenges.

It’s after the National Immunisation Advisory Committee recommended using the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in over 70s.

That poses some difficulties as the AstraZeneca vaccine is the only one that can be stored at room temperature.

Deputy Murphy is responding to the Government suggestion that GPs could be involved in giving the vaccine to over 70s from next week

She says we need clarity to prevent further anxiety:

