A controversial online commemoration remembering Wexford man Edward O’Brien has now been cancelled.

The event was set up by his father and supported by Sinn Fein remembering Edward who was involved in republican activities.

He was killed in 1996 after a bomb he was carrying exploded prematurely on a London bus.

In a Facebook post this afternoon, Gorey councillor Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin says the event was cancelled due to significant online abuse targeting the family.

