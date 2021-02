Controversy is ongoing over the structure and siting of the new universtiy of the south east

Wexford is claiming a major part of it should be sited in the county given that we have the largest population in the region

Lecturer at WIT in Waterford Dr Ray Griffin says WIT has the greatest claim on any new third level arrangement

However Wexford Labour TD Brendan Howlin disagrees and says the siting of any new structure must be in Wexford

