COUNCIL HOPEFUL OF HOLDING SMALL OUTDOOR EVENTS THIS SUMMER

Outdoor music events on a small scale across Wexford are a strong possibility as efforts are underway to allow cities and towns hold some sort of music and entertainment events this summer.

All Local authorities are being urged to apply for Government funding to upgrade public spaces for concerts and cultural events.

Councils are being urged to think outside the box and set up things like bandstands where small concerts could take place.

Speaking to South East Radio News, David Minogue from Wexford County Council says there are some ideal sites around the County which would be suited for the purpose:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email