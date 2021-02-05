COUNTY MANAGER PRAISES GARDAI FOR PUTTING THEMSELVES AT RISK DURING PANDEMIC

The Gardai should use the full force of the law to stop people from flouting the coronavirus restrictions.

That’s the view of the County Manager Tom Enright who says members of the force are putting themselves at risk to make sure the rules are followed.

There have been a number of incidents in county Wexford recently where Gardai have had to be called to deal with large gatherings and people not isolating following a positive Covid test.

The Chief Executive of Wexford County Council says it’s good to see fines are being handed out to those that are abiding by the regulations:

