37 dedicated Covid-19 vaccination centres are to open across the country.

Each county including Wexford will have at least one centre and some will have more depending on their population size.

Local Minister James Browne has welcomed official HSE confirmation that The Riverside Park Hotel, Enniscorthy is to be a COVID-19 vaccination centre.

29 are being constructed at the moment and all should be up and running for widespread distribution of the jab in the coming months.

