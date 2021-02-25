DESIGN TEAM APPOINTMENT IS ANOTHER POSITIVE STEP FOR NEW WEXFORD SCHOOLS

A Design Team has been appointed for a new project which will see a new secondary and primary school built in Wexford Town.

The 1,000 pupil post primary school will act as a replacement school for Selskar College while the Educate together national school will accommodate 8 classrooms.

It’s expected the team of engineers and architects will deliver a report within the next 6 months before planning permission can be submitted.

Wexford County Councillor and chairperson of Waterford and Wexford Education and Training Board, Barbara Anne Murphy, says they can’t put an exact opening date on the school but it’s welcome news:

