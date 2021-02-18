€1.1 MILLION ALLOCATED TO RETROFIT 43 HOMES IN WEXFORD

Over €1.1 million will be allocated for the retrofitting of 43 social homes in County Wexford.

Overall, €35 million will be provided to almost 1,300 projects around the country under the 2021 Energy Efficiency Retrofitting Programme.

The money will be used to fix up homes and make them energy efficient to help meet Ireland’s climate action targets.

The move has been welcomed by Minister of State James Browne who says “another benefit of the funding is the employment of skilled trades people in Wexford who will carry out this retrofitting work over the coming months.”

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email