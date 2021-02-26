ENNISCORTHY LEA STILL HOLDS HIGHEST COVID RATE IN COUNTY WEXFORD

A further 6 cases of Covid 19 have been reported in Wexford.

The 14 day incidence rate in the county now stands at 133.6, It’s the 7th lowest rate in the country.

Nationally 613 confirmed cases and 35 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There are currently 10 patients being treated for Covid 19 in Wexford General Hospital, three of them are in ICU.

In the past two weeks Enniscorthy Local Electoral Area has the highest number of confirmed cases at 67 followed by Gorey with 48 confirmed cases.

Rosslare has the lowest number of Covid 19 cases at 27 while Wexford has 37, closely followed by New Ross on 33.

The Kilmuckridge Local Electoral Area has 21 cases of corona virus.

