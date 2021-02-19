ENNISCORTHY ON HIGH ALERT AS HEAVY RAIN MAY LEAD TO FLOODING

Wexford County Council are warning there is lots of surface water on Wexford roads this evening following heavy showers of rain all day.

They have tweeted to say council staff are on alert as water levels in the River Slaney are rising in Enniscorthy Town this evening.

Officials say while there is no immediate concern for people living near the river, the situation is being monitored by the hour as high tide approaches.

The Urrin and Borough rivers have already burst their banks following heavy rain overnight and this morning.

