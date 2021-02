As the centre of the county, Enniscorthy is the ideal spot for a Vaccination centre in Wexford.

That’s the view of Fianna Fail Councillor Aidan Browne who says the town was overlooked for a testing centre and can’t be missed again.

Enniscorthy has the second highest rate of Covid 19 among local electoral areas in Ireland with 1,086.1 per 100,000.

Councillor Browne says talks are ongoing and there are a number of options for sites:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email