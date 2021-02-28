ENNISCORTHY SPORTS HUB TO BEGIN PHASE 2 CONSTRUCTION IN SEPTEMBER

News Desk News

Design work for the proposed new building for the Enniscorthy Sports Hub has begun with construction work expected to start in September.

Last year the Government announced grant funding of €300,000 from the Department of Tourism Transport and Sport for the facility which was aimed at Phase 2 of the development to proceed.

The first phase was constructed in 2015 meanwhile the new project will include a sports equipment storage area, changing rooms, toilets, showers and a small staff office.

Meanwhile some golf clubs in the county have received a boost with Sport Ireland providing funding through the club resilience fund initiative.

Enniscorthy Golf Club will receive €24,500 under the scheme while €20,000 has been put aside for Courtown.

Golf Clubs in Wexford Town and New Ross will each benefit to the tune of €15,950.

Advertisement

More News