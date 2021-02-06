FALL IN COVID CASES AT WEXFORD GENERAL

There has been a fall in the number of people hospitalised with coronavirus at Wexford General Hospital.

As of 8pm last night there were 31 people on the Covid wards, that’s down from 54 on January 27th.

There remains 5 people in critical care.

According to the figures, 13 general beds and 1 critical care bed were available.

76 cases of Covid 19 were recorded in County Wexford last night.

The 14 day incidence rate in the county now stands at 490.2 per 100k the 5th highest rate in the country.

734 cases have been reported here over the past 2 weeks.

