FEWER THAN 5 CASES OF COVID 19 RECORDED IN WEXFORD TODAY

Fewer than 5 cases of Covid 19 have been recorded in County Wexford today.

The 14 day incidence rate is now 204.4, the 16th highest rate in the country.

Nationally 763 more cases and 28 further deaths.

One of the people who died is just 32 years old.

There are 754 people in hospital with the virus, which includes 151 in intensive care.

Locally there are now 13 people with the illness at Wexford General Hospital and 3 in the critical care unit.

The latest figures from the hospital show there are no critical care beds available but 24 general beds are currently free.

