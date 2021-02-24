FLOODING ALERT FOR ENNISCORTHY EASED AS HIGH TIDE PASSES WITHOUT INCIDENT

Local authorities in Enniscorthy have stood down their flooding alert for the town.

There had been fears last night that heavy rain would lead to the River Slaney bursting it’s banks and affecting businesses but that was largely avoided.

Concerns were raised when at 8pm last night when Wexford County Council deployed sandbags on the Quays and Island Road area of the town with high tide a particular concern at 5am.

Water levels were raised by about 4 feet yesterday but as the tide went out, the water returned to more manageable levels.

