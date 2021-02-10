FOGGY DEW OWNER DETERMINED TO REBUILD AFTER DEVASTATING FIRE

The owner of a popular pub which suffered severe damage due to a fire last week says he’s determined to come back bigger and better than before.

The Foggy Dew on South Main Street in Wexford Town was badly damaged following a major blaze on Sunday morning which burned throughout the day.

No one was injured in the incident and the 6 residents of the B&B were evacuated safely before the fire was brought under control by the emergency services.

Owner Michael McDonald told South East Radio fortunately, not everything was completely destroyed as he rescued photos of his children and late wife from a room that wasn’t seriously burnt by the fire:

