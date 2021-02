Saint Vincent De Paul in Wexford is seeing an increase of food poverty since the start of the Covid 19 pandemic.

The shortage of food on the family table is partly due to spending much more time at home with children being off school and mums and dad’s working from home.

Ben Doyle from the Saint Vincent De Paul is urging anyone in difficulty to contact the organisation for help in strict confidence:

If you need to get in contact with Wexford SVP you can call 053-91-43568

