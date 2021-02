Former Junior Minister for Food and Horticulture Trevor Sargent has been announced as the new rector in the Bunclody Union of Parishes.

The former Green Party TD left politics after losing his seat in Dublin North in 2011 and was ordained as a priest in Waterford in 2018.

He will be instituted to the incumbency of the Bunclody Union of Parishes in the Church of Ireland Diocese of Cashel, Ferns & Ossory on Friday night.

A special ceremony will take place via Zoom before 200 invited online guests.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email